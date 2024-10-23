D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Doesn't Care About Working People

Play video content TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley ain't holding back when it comes to Donald Trump -- and he’s definitely not McLovin’ the Republican nominee's recent McDonald’s stop on the campaign trail.

TMZ caught up with the comedian at LAX Tuesday, and he didn’t mince words -- calling out Trump’s efforts to "learn" McDonald’s secret sauce as nothing more than a PR stunt, adding that deep down he doesn’t care about the working class at all.

What's more, D.L. even brought up his own days working at the fast food joint to back up POV ... recalling how he made $2.65 an hour working there back in '78.

Fast-forward 46 years, and he’s blown away that the minimum wage has only gone up by $5 -- and off the back of that comparison, D.L. lets rip some fiery words for Trump, and they’re pretty brutal, so you’re definitely gonna want to hear what he has to say.