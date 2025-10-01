Killer Mike Apologizes To Steph Curry For Ayesha Comments, 'I Was Stoned!'

Play video content Club Shay Shay

Killer Mike is publicly apologizing to Steph Curry for recent comments made about his wife, Ayesha ... saying he was "stoned" when he shared his two cents on Instagram.

The Atlanta rapper and activist broke it down on the latest episode of "Club Shay Shay," when Shannon Sharpe asked about his joke in response to BookieWoodz's skit roasting Ayesha for repeatedly embarrassing Steph -- which sparked a feud with the NBA star.

"Boy, my wife done cursed me out," Mike said about his comments ... "and I realized maybe I shouldn't smoke marijuana and get on the internet."

"Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued. I was just stoned, up, trying to make a joke. It wasn't my damn business, like my wife said. So, I'm sorry, y'all."

Mike explained that he was trying to tell the comedian to go easy on the Golden State Warriors guard ... but, unfortunately, it didn't come out that way.

He also praised Curry for defending his wife -- something Mike said is the kind of example men should follow.

"I'ma tell you something, man. Steph did something that all us brothers with women should do, and that is stand up and defend," Mike said.

"He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach"



Ayesha Curry and what Stephen Curry was planning to do before making it to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Oi0dADLgpv — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) August 21, 2025 @LeagueAlerts

Of course, Mike isn't the only person poking fun at the Currys ... especially after Ayesha's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Ayesha -- who married Steph in 2011 -- admitted she thought she'd be the famous one when they met, since she was an actress at the time. She claimed Steph dreamt of being a high school basketball coach ... but ended up being one of the greatest NBA players of all time.