Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike to 'Stay in His Lane' Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Steph Curry had to huff and puff in Killer Mike's direction after the Grammy-winning rapper got caught like a deer in headlights in a content creator's comments, making jokes about Ayesha Curry!!!

The Shade Room captured Mike reacting to social media spammer BookieWoodz's skit about Ayesha embarrassing Steph -- a reignited talking point ever since the NBA legend's wife's appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach"



Ayesha Curry and what Stephen Curry was planning to do before making it to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Oi0dADLgpv — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) August 21, 2025 @LeagueAlerts

Mike got especially tickled over the BookieWoodz comparing Ayesha's baby to that of GloRilla's and that's where Chef Curry had to close down the kitchen!!!

Steph hopped into BookieWoodz's comments section and labeled him and others like him who spoke down on his marriage as "clowns" but told Mike he essentially expected better from him -- and to stay in his lane!!!