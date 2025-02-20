Ayesha Curry Says Relationship With Steph 'Always' Comes Before Kids

Ayesha Curry just made it clear that her relationship with Steph is always the top priority -- even when it comes to their kids -- as a healthy partnership sets the tone for a happy home.

The businesswoman and chef shared her mindset in a recent interview with PEOPLE ... when she discussed balancing her 13-year marriage to the Golden State Warriors star and being a mother to four young children.

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first," the 35-year-old said. "Then we're parents."

Curry explained the approach benefits them greatly ... as they believe keeping their relationship strong sets the foundation for a functioning household.

"That works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house," Curry said. "So the family sector in our lives always comes first."

It seems to be working -- the couple met in their teens and tied the knot in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2011. They share four minis -- Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Caius, who turns one in May.

"He's 9 months now. He's crawling and laughing. He only says, 'Dad,'" Curry said of the youngest.

"We were worried about having the six-year gap between our son and Cai Cai, and it's been magical. He truly feels like a big brother. He only wants to protect him. There's no jealousy. I love it."