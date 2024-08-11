Ayesha Curry Fights Back Tears During Tense Encounter With French Police

The Paris Olympics wasn't all fun and gold medals for Steph Curry and his family ... the NBA legend's wife, Ayesha found herself in tears while dealing with French authorities.

The TV personality -- who was in Paris to cheer on her Team USA star hubby as he willed the U.S. to a victory of France in Saturday's gold medal game -- is going viral as video shows her wiping away tears while having a tense face-off with local authorities.

Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry were pissed off at the police in Paris



you can hear Draymond say "So even yall hit the baby in the head there's still nothing yall can do to get them out of here" pic.twitter.com/YpIfjxyjkL — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 11, 2024 @big_business_

Check out the vid ... it's unclear exactly what went down, but it seems there was a dispute over whether or not Ayesha and her infant son, Caius Chai, were allowed to make their way over to their car ... which appeared to be stuck in gridlock traffic due to French President Emmanuel Macron exiting the area.

From the sounds of it, baby Caius got caught up in the chaos and was clocked in the noggin by someone on the scene ... which prompted an emotional response from Ayesha and Steph's mom, Sonya.

Steph's Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green happened to be there ... and was even heard snapping at the authorities, saying ... "So even after y'all hit the baby in the head, there's still nothing y'all can do to get them out of here?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, no surprise Draymond would have the Curry's back ... Steph and DG have been teammates for years.

But, the French authorities didn't appear moved by their pleas ... as they maintained their stance that the family had to stay put.

Prior to the confrontation, the Curry's were on cloud 9.

Steph was a key factor in Team USA's win over France, earning Curry, LeBron James and the rest of the stars a gold medal. The 2x NBA MVP went off in the closing moments of the tight game, knocking down 4 threes when the U.S badly needed buckets.