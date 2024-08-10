Jimmy Fallon, Scottie Pippen, More Stars Watch U.S. Basketball Win Gold Medal

Olympic basketball players' hoop dreams brought out some huge stars to the gold medal match ... and they just saw the U.S.A. eke out victory against France.

Jimmy Fallon led the coterie of famous faces at the event ... grinning big courtside and even stopping to snap some photos with French President Emmanuel Macron.

U.S. Olympians past and present -- like two-time basketball gold medalist Scottie Pippen and track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who's taking home serious hardware from Paris -- shouted from the sidelines too.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony could reflect on his four Olympic appearances -- three ending in gold and the other in bronze -- at the game as well ... cheering for some of his former teammates.

And, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass pulled up to the arena too ... presumably in town for the closing ceremony and hand-off to the 2028 Olympics we've told you all about.

Les larmes de Victor Wembanyama...😢



Dans 4 ans, on va les froisser chez eux.

The U.S. just managed a 98-87 victory against France ... though the game proved much closer than the score. France's star center Victor Wembanyama broke down in tears after the hard-fought contest.

For the U.S., it's their fifth consecutive gold medal dating back to the 2008 Redeem Team in Beijing. France's silver marks the second time in a row they've fallen just short.