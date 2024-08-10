Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jordan Chiles May Have to Return Bronze Medal After Score Review

Jordan Chiles May Have to Return Bronze Medal Review Drops Floor Exercise Score

Jordan Chiles may have to give back one of her Olympic medals ... 'cause a review board says a challenge to her score shouldn't have been allowed.

Here's the deal ... during Monday's women's floor exercise, Chiles was originally awarded a score of 13.666 -- placing her fifth, just off the podium.

While at first deflated, her coaches demanded a difficulty review ... which the judges granted. After looking at the routine, they increased her score by one-tenth of a point -- putting her in third.

So, Chiles won the bronze -- controversially bowed to winner Rebeca Andrade with her teammate Simone Biles -- and finished her 2024 Olympics with two medals.

Fast forward to Saturday ... and the Court of Arbitration for Sport -- a review board that settles disputes in sports about rules -- declared her coaches put the challenge forward after the one-minute window elapsed, and moved her score back to 13.666.

The Court of Arbitration can change scores but can't take away Olympians' medals ... so, now it's up to the International Gymnastics Federation to decide if it will strip Chiles of the medal and award it to fourth place finisher, Romanian Ana Barbosu who scored a 13.700.

The U.S. Olympic team slammed the decision in their statement backing the gymnast ... claiming the review was done in good faith and should be allowed to stand.

Either way, Chiles is leaving Paris with at least one medal ... a gold in the team all-around -- so, not a total loss for the 23-year-old who will almost certainly compete in L.A. 2028.

The International Gymnastics Federation's decision should be handed down soon ... until then, the future of Chiles' medal is up in the air.

