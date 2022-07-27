Stephen and Ayesha Curry Throw First Pitch At Oakland A's Game, Just A Bit Outside!

Stephen Curry proved he's human after all at the Oakland A's game on Wednesday ... throwing out the first pitch with his wife, Ayesha -- and let's just say it was NOT a strike.

The 4-time NBA champ was a guest at RingCentral Coliseum for the home team's matchup against the Houston Astros ... and naturally, the Currys were treated like royalty.

Steph even got in the batter's box and took some swings before the game ... making contact with the ball several times.

But when it came time for the couple to take the mound and show off their arms, it wasn't quite the outcome Steph could have hoped for.

Ayesha's pitch was right down the middle (although it didn't exactly make it to the plate) ... while Steph's sailed to the left.

Steph and Ayesha throw out the first pitch ⚾ pic.twitter.com/MVSdq1iEWv — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022 @NBCSAuthentic

The couple laughed it all off and clearly enjoyed themselves ... but ya gotta imagine Curry wishes he had a redo.