Steph Curry Hits NorCal Theme Park With Family After Winning Finals MVP

Steph Curry Hits NorCal Theme Park With Family Title Celebration Continues
6/23/2022 12:20 AM PT
Steph Curry's NBA championship celebration is STILL going on ... the 2x-MVP took a trip to a theme park in Northern California with his family on Wednesday to keep the good times rollin'!
TMZ Sports has obtained pics and videos of the four-time champion hitting up "Great America" in Santa Clara ... just two days after the 34-year-old was seen partying his ass off at the Warriors' championship parade on Monday.
CHUG THAT SHT STEPH 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iloIJBMhRU— ←_← (@prplganger) June 21, 2022 @prplganger
Witnesses tell us ... Curry -- flanked by his three kids, Riley, Ryan, and Canon -- was all smiles throughout the day. Ayesha, we're told, didn't make the trip.
Of course, the greatest shooter in NBA history got on a bunch of rides with the crew ... and was seen enjoying himself on a kids roller coaster called "Lucy's Crabbie Cabbies."
Most championship winners tend to hit Disneyland following their big games ... but seems the Golden State superstar chose to keep the theme park celly local this time around.
And, can you blame him? A lengthy drive to L.A. doesn't sound ideal after going non-stop since winning in Boston last Thursday!