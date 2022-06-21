Steph Curry Chugs Expensive Tequila At Wild Post-Parade Party
Steph Curry Chugs Pricey Booze ... At Wild Post-Parade Party
6/21/2022 12:08 PM PT
The party in the Bay Area clearly didn't stop when the Warriors' parade ended Monday afternoon ... cause Steph Curry hit up a club afterward -- and SLUGGED tequila straight from the bottle!!
The NBA Finals MVP was caught on video downing Clase Azul -- some very pricey booze -- in the hours after Golden State's championship celebration ... and he looked like he was having the time of his life.
CHUG THAT SHT STEPH 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iloIJBMhRU— ←_← (@prplganger) June 21, 2022 @prplganger
Curry chugged for roughly 10 seconds ... and like a true champ, he barely made a face afterward.
The moment was just one of many memorable ones for Curry on Monday -- who, while celebrating his fourth title since 2015, even got a sexy dance sesh in with his wife, Ayesha.
STEPH & AYESHA TURNIN IT UP 🥵 pic.twitter.com/VB53GXDQRB— ←_← (@prplganger) June 21, 2022 @prplganger
Curry was also spotted holding a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at the after-party -- and check out that footage ... it's clear dude had quite a day!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Here's to hoping that Tuesday hangover wasn't too bad!