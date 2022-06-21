Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Steph Curry Chugs Expensive Tequila At Wild Post-Parade Party

6/21/2022 12:08 PM PT
The party in the Bay Area clearly didn't stop when the Warriors' parade ended Monday afternoon ... cause Steph Curry hit up a club afterward -- and SLUGGED tequila straight from the bottle!!

The NBA Finals MVP was caught on video downing Clase Azul -- some very pricey booze -- in the hours after Golden State's championship celebration ... and he looked like he was having the time of his life.

Curry chugged for roughly 10 seconds ... and like a true champ, he barely made a face afterward.

The moment was just one of many memorable ones for Curry on Monday -- who, while celebrating his fourth title since 2015, even got a sexy dance sesh in with his wife, Ayesha.

Curry was also spotted holding a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at the after-party -- and check out that footage ... it's clear dude had quite a day!

Here's to hoping that Tuesday hangover wasn't too bad!

