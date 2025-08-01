Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Anniversary W/ Handsy Pic, 'My Forever!'

Stephen Curry is one of the most clutch players in NBA history ... and he's got those skills off the court, too -- 'cause he's taking a hands-on approach to celebrating his wedding anniversary.

The superstar's wife, Ayesha -- a businesswoman and chef -- shared a series of PDA-filled pics on her Instagram on Friday ... fresh off their 14th anniversary on July 30th.

"Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30," Ayesha said in the caption. "14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips."

Steph took the "attached" part literally -- the second pic captures the Golden State Warriors guard grabbing his wife's breasts ... and her facial expression proves she was all about it.

"Through everything and anything it's you my baby," Ayesha wrote. "My forever everything."

Steph and Ayesha are one of sports' most popular power couples ... as both have found a ton of success with their respective careers.

Steph is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history and a four-time NBA champion. Ayesha is a well-known culinary entrepreneur and founder of a lifestyle brand, Sweet July.

On top of that, they're also known for being loving parents, raising two daughters and two sons together.