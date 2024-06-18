Steph & Ayesha Curry-Funded School Garden Ripped Apart By Vandals

A garden that Steph and Ayesha Curry helped bring to a school in Northern California last year was sadly ripped apart by vandals over the weekend.

The small oasis -- which was funded, in part, by the Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation -- was added to a playground at Global Family Elementary School in Oakland during the 2022-23 school year ... but, according to Oakland Unified School District, it's now in need of serious repair.

OUSD officials say some jerks "tore apart the planters, ripped out the irrigation system, broke all the wooden benches, damaged a ladder, and left everything in the area in disarray."

They added that it's now going to take a significant amount of resources and effort to get it back to its original condition.

"It's unfortunate that anyone would think that causing this kind of damage anywhere would be fun, funny, or a good idea," the district said in a statement Tuesday. "It only served to hurt the students and staff at the school."

Officials are urging anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.