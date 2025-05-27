Steph Curry Belts Benson Boone Song At BottleRock Festival

I Want You, I Need You, Benson Boone!!!

Steph Curry has range both on the court and off it -- 'cause the NBA superstar was hitting the high notes during Benson Boone's BottleRock set over the weekend!!

Video of the Golden State Warriors guard's jam session at the music festival in Napa Valley made rounds recently ... showing the four-time NBA champion documenting the singer's passionate rendition of his viral track, "Beautiful Things," on his phone -- all while crooning along!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

It looked like Curry was having an absolute blast ... rocking a stylish hat and smiling as he gazed up at the performance. No word on whether he went home to rehearse Boone's signature onstage flip -- but for Dubs fans' sake, we hope he didn't.

Curry wasn't the only Bay Area sports figure representing in Wine Country, as members of the San Francisco 49ers made the hour-long trip up north to enjoy some more offseason R&R.

George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and their wives, Claire and Kristin, were partying their tails off at the event ... even getting up onstage at one point. Whether their group crossed paths with Curry is unknown ... but it seems like a great time was had by all nonetheless.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.