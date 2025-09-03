Taylor Momsen Goes Nude, Shows Off Abs on Music Video Set

My Abs Rock Harder Than I Do!!!

Taylor Momsen went nude and showed off her rock-hard abs in a new music video for her rock band, The Pretty Reckless ... and she's sharing some new behind-the-scenes footage.

The one-time "Gossip Girl" star just posted images from the making of her upcoming "For I Am Death" music vid ... and she's flaunting her toned physique.

Taylor's got washboard abs and in a couple shots she's slathering her naked body in a black sludge and posing for mirror selfies.

Plus, it looks like Taylor turned a recent bat bite on her leg into a permanent fixture ... peep the tattoo on her left thigh. 👀

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Taylor was bitten by a wild bat back in May of last year, when she was opening for AC/DC in Spain.

Play video content

The bat swooped down and bit her leg ... and Taylor had to go to the hospital for rabies shots.

Taylor looks all better now ... and she's definitely been putting in work in the gym.