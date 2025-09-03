Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Momsen Goes Nude, Shows Off Abs on Music Video Set

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
taylor momsen insta getty 1
Getty

Taylor Momsen went nude and showed off her rock-hard abs in a new music video for her rock band, The Pretty Reckless ... and she's sharing some new behind-the-scenes footage.

The one-time "Gossip Girl" star just posted images from the making of her upcoming "For I Am Death" music vid ... and she's flaunting her toned physique.

0903-Taylor-Momsen-Nude-Video-Shoot-SUB

Taylor's got washboard abs and in a couple shots she's slathering her naked body in a black sludge and posing for mirror selfies.

Plus, it looks like Taylor turned a recent bat bite on her leg into a permanent fixture ... peep the tattoo on her left thigh. 👀

As we reported ... Taylor was bitten by a wild bat back in May of last year, when she was opening for AC/DC in Spain.

053124_taylor_momsen_kal
SURPRISE GUEST

The bat swooped down and bit her leg ... and Taylor had to go to the hospital for rabies shots.

Taylor Momsen Through The Years
Getty

Taylor looks all better now ... and she's definitely been putting in work in the gym.

Rock on!!!

