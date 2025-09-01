Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Smacks Butt, Dances in Sheer Bodysuit

Britney Spears Hittin' My Booty One More Time ... Smacks Butt and Dances in Sheer Bodysuit

By TMZ Staff
Published
britney-spears-kal-09-01-2025
DARING DANCE
Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears posted a brand spankin' new dancing video ... and, we mean that quite literally, 'cause she's giving her bottom some crisp smacks in the clip.

The singer-songwriter shared the video to Instagram Monday afternoon ... swiveling her hips around in a circle while wearing what looks like just gray lingerie.

britney-spears-1-09-01-2025
Instagram / @britneyspears

A flower emoji pops up on Brit's chest periodically ... 'cause the chest fabric's so see-through it seems her nipples are fully visible every so often.

While turned away from the camera, Britney delivers a few smacks to her own backside ... we had to mute the clip because of music she's playing -- but, trust us, she ain't holding back.

britney-spears-2-09-01-2025
Instagram / @britneyspears

The clip ends with Britney grabbing, then letting go of her breasts several times ... and, those sunflower emojis are definitely working overtime here.

Britney captioned the clip, "🗡️🌹🗡️" ... unclear exactly what she means here -- but, we're not complaining.

britney spears on sam asghari and kids insta 1

As you know ... Spears has been active on social media recently -- sharing totally nude selfies and even claiming her marriage to Sam Asghari was just a distraction from family drama.

Bottom line ... Britney's not afraid to dive headfirst into tough convos on Instagram -- and, she's also willing to lead with a different part of her anatomy too!

