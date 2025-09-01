Britney Spears Smacks Butt, Dances in Sheer Bodysuit

Play video content Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears posted a brand spankin' new dancing video ... and, we mean that quite literally, 'cause she's giving her bottom some crisp smacks in the clip.

The singer-songwriter shared the video to Instagram Monday afternoon ... swiveling her hips around in a circle while wearing what looks like just gray lingerie.

A flower emoji pops up on Brit's chest periodically ... 'cause the chest fabric's so see-through it seems her nipples are fully visible every so often.

While turned away from the camera, Britney delivers a few smacks to her own backside ... we had to mute the clip because of music she's playing -- but, trust us, she ain't holding back.

The clip ends with Britney grabbing, then letting go of her breasts several times ... and, those sunflower emojis are definitely working overtime here.

Britney captioned the clip, "🗡️🌹🗡️" ... unclear exactly what she means here -- but, we're not complaining.

As you know ... Spears has been active on social media recently -- sharing totally nude selfies and even claiming her marriage to Sam Asghari was just a distraction from family drama.