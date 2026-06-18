'Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion' Sequel: Lisa Kudrow & Mira Sorvino Back in Class

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino were seen for the first time shooting the upcoming "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" sequel!!!

Photos show Lisa and Mira on set wearing the iconic pastel business suits they made famous in the 1997 flick ... along with Alan Cumming, who had a major role in the first film, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The actresses were seen shooting with a classic Jaguar .. which is the car Romy and Michele drove to get to the 10th high school reunion in the OG film.