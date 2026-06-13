Anna Faris Reveals Keenen Ivory Wayans Wanted Her to Leave 'Scary Movie' Franchise

Anna Faris is revealing a behind-the-scenes "Scary Movie" bombshell ... Keenen Ivory Wayans once asked her to walk away from the franchise.

The actress shared the surprising story in a new interview with Variety ... shedding fresh light on one of the most infamous shakeups in comedy movie history -- the Wayans family's exit from the blockbuster horror-spoof series they created. The revelation comes as the newly released "Scary Movie" flick brings renewed attention to the franchise.

According to Faris, Wayans personally called her in 2002 after he and his brothers were pushed out following "Scary Movie 2." She says he asked her not to return for "Scary Movie 3" -- putting her in a difficult position because she deeply respected him and understood how hurt he was by the situation.

Faris says Wayans even tried to reassure her she could fight the decision, recalling him telling her, "All they can do is sue you!" But at the time, she says she was still a struggling actress living in a one-bedroom apartment -- and didn't feel she could risk breaching her contract.

Instead, Faris returned as fan-favorite Cindy Campbell and became one of the few major stars to carry on with the franchise after the Wayans' departure. She would go on to headline both "Scary Movie 3" and "Scary Movie 4" ... helping keep the series alive through its next chapter.

The interview also revealed another detail longtime fans likely never knew ... Faris says that conversation with Wayans was the last time the two ever spoke.