Melania Trump Joke Cut From 'Scary Movie' Wasn't Politically Motivated

'Scary Movie' star Anna Faris says a joke she liked about Melania Trump was cut from the film ... which had some folks wondering if politics were in play amid a major Hollywood merger ... but TMZ is told that's NOT the case.

Here's the deal ... Anna said in a recent interview there was a moment in the new 'Scary Movie' where her character mocked Melania's “Be Best” initiative to combat cyberbullying.

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Production sources tell TMZ ... the Melania joke was among several filmmakers cut in post-production for pacing ... and it's as simple and routine as that.

Usually, mentioning a joke didn't make the cut wouldn't be big news ... but some questioned the motivation because Paramount and Skydance CEO David Ellison has ties to President Trump, especially amid the Ellisons acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Things is ... there's no shortage of jokes while making a Wayans Brothers film ... and every zing can't make the final cut.