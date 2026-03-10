Marlon Wayans Says He's Ready to Bring Laughter With 'Scary Movie 6'

Play video content TMZ.com

Marlon Wayans is hyping up "Scary Movie 6" -- but telling TMZ there’s nothing scary about the message he hopes the film brings.

We caught Marlon at LAX Monday, where he said his biggest goal is simple -- make people feel good ... because for him, nothing beats hearing a packed theater laughing out loud, adding that laughter is contagious.

Check out the clip -- Marlon says comedy goes all the way back to his childhood, when he and his brothers were constantly getting detention for being class clowns ... which is when they realized pretty early that making people laugh was their calling.

He also tells us comedy hasn’t gone anywhere -- and if anything, it’s more important now than ever to cut through the tension of today’s toxic social media world ... which is why "Scary Movie 6," dropping June 5, is landing at the perfect time.

