Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka Who Played Miss Mann in 'Scary Movie' Dead at 62

Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka -- who played Miss Mann in "Scary Movie" -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Jayne's son tells TMZ ... Jayne passed away December 12 in San Diego.

The San Diego medical examiner also confirmed her death, telling us her cause of death is pending.

Jayne's son was not aware of any medical condition or sickness that would have caused her death.

Jayne competed in bodybuilding shows in the '80s before she landed her first acting role in 2000, with "Scary Movie."

Her memorable role led to more gigs -- such as "The Drew Carey Show" and "Whose Line is it Anyway?" -- but she also reportedly worked as a California realtor.

She also appeared in many fitness magazines, including Flex, MuscleMag International, and Women's Physique World.

Jayne was 62.