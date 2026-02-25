Carmen Electra Trusts the Wayans to Write a 'Scary Movie' That's Un-Cancelable

The Wayans Are Too Good at What They Do!!!

With "Scary Movie 6" hitting theaters this year, we got Carmen Electra to dish on how she thinks the raunchy film franchise will do in the age of "cancel culture."

Remember ... Carmen starred in the first installment of the film franchise in 2000, which contained at least one or two jokes that wouldn't pass today. But Carmen says the Wayans brothers are skilled enough to make a comedy for any time.

She told us, "I haven't seen the script, so I'm not exactly sure what the new 'Scary Movie' is exactly going to be about. But I think for the most part, it's so lighthearted and as long as it's in the right context, I think it'll be okay."

She continued ... "The Wayans are not careful, but they're geniuses at what they do, so it'll definitely be some fun."

Keenan Ivory, Marlon and Shawn Wayans returned to write the script for the movie, expected this June. The announced cast includes Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Cheri Oteri, Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Heidi Gardner and more.