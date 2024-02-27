Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Carmen Electra's Request To Legally Change Name Is Officially Granted

CARMEN ELECTRA LEGAL NAME CHANGE REQUEST GRANTED ... Call Me Carmen, Y'all!!!

2/27/2024 12:11 PM PT
Carmen Electra is bidding farewell to her birth name and embracing her iconic stage moniker for good ... 'cause her name change request has been officially granted!!

TMZ has confirmed that the iconic "Baywatch" actress/model was legally granted the name she sought about 2 months ago -- this according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ.

Carmen Electra 2024 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
Two months after she made her intentions known to the court, she's now legally recognized as "Carmen Electra" instead of her birth name Tara Leigh Patrick on government docs and all.

We broke the story ... CE made the filing on Dec. 29, 2023, and we were told at the time her reasoning boiled down to her wanting a fresh start for the New Year.

Of course, it's been absolutely ages since anyone's called her Tara as Carmen's been rocking her super cool moniker since bursting onto the scene back in the day.

If you didn't know the backstory to how she even got her stage name, it was actually late icon Prince who bestowed it upon her when she auditioned to be part of an all-girl group he was assembling in the early '90s.

Unfortunately, she didn't make the cut for Prince ... but she went on to blaze her own trail to stardom, making a splash on TV and beyond -- and obviously, the name Carmen stuck around.

Safe to say ... her cool moniker has become synonymous with her iconic status as a pop culture icon, so it's only fitting she made it the real deal.

Say hi to Carmen, everyone!

