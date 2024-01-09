Carmen Electra Files to Legally Change Her Name

Carmen Electra wants to be known by a different name -- although, it's actually one you're probably very familiar with.

The actress/model just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, signaling to a court that she wants her birthname -- Tara Leigh Patrick -- to be formally changed to ... Carmen Electra. Indeed, it looks like she wants her stage name to be her real name, on government docs and all.

There's nothing else really noteworthy in the paperwork, other than the fact she filed this just before the New Year ... on Dec. 29, 2023. Sounds like she wanted to start 2024 fresh.

There's no indication her request for the name change has been granted -- but these things are usually pretty quick and easy. Soon enough, she's going to be known as Carmen.

Of course, this is how society already knows her -- especially as a star. CM has been going by Carmen since the early '90s, when she first splashed onto the scene via 'Baywatch,' etc. She's been married a few times too, BTW, but never assumed the surnames of her hubbies.

Play video content

Her parents are Patricia and Harry Patrick ... and you gotta wonder, how do they feel about this? Unclear why Carmen's doing this now -- we've reached out ... so far no word back.