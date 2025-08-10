Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Carmen Electra Says She Got Nipple Pierced Bra From Kim Kardashian

Carmen Electra No Metal Under My Shirt ... Nipple Piercing Outline All a Skims Bra!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
THANKS KIM!!!
Carmen Electra's faking out fans ... revealing she didn't get her nipples pierced despite appearances -- 'cause she's just wearing a gift from Kim Kardashian.

The actress and model was hanging out in West Hollywood this weekend ... and, she stopped to tell a photographer she didn't really stick any metal into her chest -- the bra's doing all the work.

Carmen says she got the Skims Pierced Nipple Push-Up Bra ... a gift courtesy of her pal Kim -- and, she's grinning big, clearly loving the present.

Carmen had her picture taken a ton in the ensemble, BTW ... and, we gotta say, the bra does look pretty realistic, click into our gallery to see for yourself.

It usually costs about $74 ... but, we'd guess Carmen got the friends and family discount from Kim K in this situation -- with Kim getting some pretty great free advertising in return.

Anyhoo ... looks like Carmen didn't add any bling to her boobs -- but, she certainly had us fooled!

