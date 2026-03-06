David Zucker Weighs In On Marlon Wayans' 'Scary Movie' Franchise Claim

Play video content TMZ.com

"Scary Movie" director David Zucker is weighing in on Marlon Wayans' claim that Harvey and Bob Weinstein stole the franchise ... telling TMZ this kind of thing happens in Hollywood all the time, and in his view it's just part of the business.

We caught up with David in L.A. Thursday, and while he says he doesn’t know every detail of the situation, he defended a studio's right to make creative decisions ... pointing to his own experience with his "Naked Gun" franchise.

ICYMI, Marlon accused the Weinstein brothers of swiping the original "Scary Movie" concept -- which started as a Wayans family idea back in 2000 -- with the studio Miramax claiming it and running with the idea, continuing to make sequels without their involvement.

David tells us by the time he stepped in to direct "Scary Movie 3," all that drama had already gone down ... so he has nothing to do with it all!