Melania Trump's New Project Is a Beehive Shaped Like The White House

Play video content Video: Melania Trump Unveils Beehive Designed Like the White House X/@firstladyoffice

Melania Trump is running a honeypot operation out of the White House ... as in, she's adding a couple new bee colonies to bump up honey production.

The First Lady just announced an expansion of the White House honey program -- yes, that's a thing -- with a newly installed, fully functioning beehive on the South Lawn.

Melania's hive is a miniature version of the White House ... it's crafted by a local artisan and it's home to a pair of bee colonies. The White House says the new hives are expected to increase annual honey production at the White House by an estimated 30 pounds.

There have been two beehives at the White House since 2009, when the program began under Barack Obama. The bees pollinate gardens at the White House and the National Mall ... and White House chefs use their honey in teas, salad dressings, and desserts.

In the summer, there's about 70,000 bees buzzing around the White House ... producing 200 to 225 pounds of honey a year ... but Melania's new hives are expected to bump that annual number up to 230 to 255 pounds of honey or more.