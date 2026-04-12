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'SNL' Blasts Trump, Tiger, Melania and Hegseth in Hilariously Chaotic Cold Open

'SNL' Roasts Trump W/ Tiger Talk & Epstein Drama in Call List From Hell

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"Saturday Night Live" unloaded on Donald Trump last night ... but honestly, nobody was safe.

The show's cold open imagined Trump -- played by James Austin Johnson -- dialing up Tiger Woods ... and immediately regretting it. Instead of talking golf, Tiger drops a bombshell about his DUI and flipping his car, and Trump basically shrugs it off like, "should’ve told them we’re friends." Tiger -- played by Kenan Thompson -- responded that he did and it didn't work! Savage.

Next up ... Melania Trump, where things go from messy to straight-up unhinged. She floats the idea of giving a random speech denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s response? Says it sounds "a little insane."

And last but not least -- Pete Hegseth jumps into the mix -- portrayed as a war-hungry loose cannon giving wild updates about Iran, with jokes suggesting world leaders might actually prefer bombs over more U.S. negotiations.

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The whole sketch basically turned real headlines into one long "what did I just watch?" moment for anyone not up with current events.

Remember ... Tiger was videotaped having a phone conversation with Trump during his March 27 DUI bust, Melania gave a bizarre address Thursday announcing she never had a relationship with Epstein and Hegseth appeared to support raising the U.S. Army enlistment age to 42 last month.

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