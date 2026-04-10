Melania Trump Advisor Says Let's Focus on Accomplishments, Not Epstein Speech

Play video content Fox News

Melania Trump’s got a loyal voice backing her up ... because a top member of her staff is going to bat for her after her surprise Epstein denial speech to the nation yesterday.

Marc Beckman -- a senior advisor to the First Lady -- came in hot on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, echoing the First Lady’s stance that she had no close ties to Jeffrey Epstein ... but said he’s over the chatter, firing off a direct message: "Enough is enough."

Play video content CNN

He didn’t stop there -- Beckman pushed hard for a full pivot, saying the public should be focusing on Melania’s achievements instead of rehashing Epstein rumors ... urging people to be in awe of her impact across the board.

Whether that switch-up actually happens is another story ... because right now, her surprise national address -- during which she publicly distanced herself from the dead convicted pedophile -- is still grabbing the country's attention.

In her speech, the First Lady firmly declared she had zero knowledge of Epstein’s crimes ... and she wants the conversation to move on ... but, Epstein's survivors don't seem keen on letting that happen.

ICYMI ... Epstein's survivors released a joint statement after the speech, in which they accused Melania of "shifting the burden onto survivors under politicized conditions that protect those in power" like the Department of Justice and other law enforcement, as well as the Trump Administration.