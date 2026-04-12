President Trump Takes a Breather From Iran War To Take In UFC Matches

President Trump took a break from the conflict in Iran to enjoy some UFC battles here at home Saturday night -- and, as usual, 47 made a grand entrance inside the arena.

The Commander in Chief walked out of a tunnel with UFC boss Dana White to massive applause from the crowd at UFC 327 in Miami's Kaseya Center.

Donald Trump makes his entrance ahead of the tonights fights 🇺🇸#UFC327 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/A6FkCopOBc @ufcontnt

Check out the video that shows Trump waving at fans who are cheering him on while taking cell phone videos.

At one point, Trump shakes hands with a couple fans, then he and White make their way to their seats in front of the Octagon. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was already there to greet the president as he arrived.

Play video content Fox News

Before Trump flew down to Miami, he got into it with reporters outside the White House over the Iran war. One NBC journalist asked Trump why the Strait of Hormuz wasn't open yet -- and, as you can imagine, the question didn't sit well with The Donald.

In classic Trump style, he blasted the reporter, telling her she doesn't know the first damn thing about Iran. Then, of course, Trump called NBC "fake news."

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance led the American delegation in ceasefire talks over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan.