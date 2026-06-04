Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son Jack Supports Mom at 'Scary Movie' Premiere

Rare sighting for the teenage son Anna Faris shares with her ex-husband Chris Pratt ... Anna brought Jack Pratt to the "Scary Movie" premiere ... and they looked super cute together.

Check out these pics from Wednesday night's global premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles ... where Anna and her 13-year-old son posed together for the cameras.

We hardly ever see Jack out in public like this ... the teenage celebuspawn rarely attends Hollywood events with either of his movie star parents.

The movie premiere turned into a mixed family affair for Anna ... her third husband Michael Barrett and his two children joined in on the fun.

Anna and Chris got hitched way back in 2009 ... and in 2012, Jack was born. Anna and Chris separated in 2017 and the following year, they finalized their divorce. Chris was first to remarry ... tying the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger and having 3 kids. Anna married Michael in 2021 in a courthouse ceremony.