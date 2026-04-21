Marlon Wayans Says Terry Crews’ Coachella Strip Might Fuel 'White Chicks' Sequel

Marlon Wayans is loving the fact Terry Crews ripped his shirt off and sent Coachella into a full-blown “White Chicks” frenzy ... but he’s also got one hilarious request: maybe chill on the chest flashes.

Check out the clip ... we caught up with Wayans on Tuesday at LAX, where he couldn’t help but crack up over his “White Chicks” costar recreating his iconic “A Thousand Miles” moment during Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining set at Coachella.

“That boy love his chest,” Wayans told us. “Stop showing your titties to everybody, Terry!”

Of course, it’s the same song he famously used to woo Marlon’s character in the movie … and he fully committed to the bit again, rocking a giant headset and joking to the crowd, “Let me flex the way I need to flex,” before tossing in a crack about needing someone else to “turn these lights on.”

Even though he hadn’t seen the performance yet, Marlon gave props where they’re due ... calling Terry a “rockstar” and admitting moments like this prove just how hard "White Chicks" still hits across generations.

In fact, it might even spark something bigger … Marlon hinted he could see himself flipping that exact moment into "White Chicks 2."

He admitted the constant fan questions about a sequel don’t bug him one bit, either -- if anything, it fuels the fire. As he put it, it’s better people are still asking than not caring at all ... and clearly, they still care.

“'Scary Movie,' June 5th in theaters ... let's start with that one and then we'll go check out what we're gonna do with 'White Chicks,'” he said.