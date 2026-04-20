Cops Don’t Believe Madonna Was Targeted for Missing Clothes, Jewelry

The police investigating Madonna’s stolen clothes don’t believe the pop star was targeted ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Indio Police Department tells TMZ ... “On Saturday, April 18, 2026, at approximately 7:32 p.m., a missing property report was filed” by Madonna’s rep.

The police said the reported missing items included clothing and jewelry, “which were last seen on a golf cart at the Empire Polo Grounds on Saturday, April 18, 2026, shortly after 1:30 a.m., during weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.”

The police said a prelim investigation indicates the two bags containing the items, “may have fallen off a golf cart operated by staff who were on their way to load the bags onto a bus. Upon arriving at the hotel shortly thereafter, the staff realized the bags were missing.”

The spokesperson said there is “no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen.”

The Indio Police Department is asking anyone who may have located the bags to please turn them in immediately or call the department.

As TMZ previously reported, sources told TMZ that Madonna filed a police report over the missing items. The legendary pop star, who performed with Sabrina Carpenter at weekend two of Coachella, said the pieces were vintage and meant a lot to her.

She said, "These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history."