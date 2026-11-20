Macaulay Culkin is finally on board to reprise his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in a "Home Alone" sequel ... after decades of dismissing calls for him to make another holiday movie.

Sources tell Puck Macaulay has been apprehensive about doing a sequel for decades but recently changed his tune on the film. The outlet said the actor met with Disney exec David Greenbaum this summer to talk about "Home Alone."

Per the report, Seth Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg are going to develop the project.

Macaulay starred in "Home Alone" in 1990, and in the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

The actor has done "Home Alone"-themed projects for years … and Disney has done 4 "Home Alone" films without Macaulay, but none did well without the star attraction.