Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Purchase L.A. Area Home for $10.3M

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are turning the page -- the couple just dropped a cool $10.3 million on a new home in the L.A. area, TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ... the pair scooped up a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Sherman Oaks spanning about 10,200 square feet ... coming after they sold their Toluca Lake estate for $14.25 million last month.

Looks like a sweet setup for Macaulay, Brenda and their two sons, Dakota and Carson -- the place is packed with perks like a game room, full gym, sports court and an outdoor entertaining terrace.

Inside, it’s got all the high-end touches too ... including a sweeping double staircase, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a massive floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace -- basically the ultimate family pad.