Sir Patrick Stewart died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia ... TMZ has learned.

Stewart's death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body -- a progressive form of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and movement.

The document also reveals his remains were handled through alkaline hydrolysis -- also known as water cremation -- on November 3, a process that uses water and chemicals instead of flames.

As we reported ... Patrick's family announced his passing on his official social media page on October 29 -- noting he had died after a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's and LBD. He was "held in the warm embrace of friends and family" and "surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter."

Tributes came pouring in after his passing ... including from longtime friends and collaborators Ian McKellen, Seth MacFarlane, Gates McFadden and Hugh Jackman.

Patrick was a tour de force on stage and screen ... earning critical acclaim for almost every role he took on over a career spanning 6 decades.

While he will certainly be remembered for his work on major franchises like "Star Trek" and "X-Men," he also worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and was nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for a made-for-TV "Moby Dick" film.