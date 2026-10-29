Actor Richard Norton Dies Suddenly After Injecting Peptides

Australian actor Richard Norton's death has been linked to unapproved peptide injections.

The martial arts legend's sudden death was "triggered by" a peptide stack ... according to a coroner in Melbourne, where he died.

Richard's death is believed to be the first in Australia attributed to peptide usage.

As we reported ... Richard died March 30, 2025, in Melbourne after suffering cardiac arrest, which was apparently triggered by the peptides.

Richard had a prescription for the anti-aging substance ... but the coroner said he took more than the prescribed dose.

The coroner's report says ... "The injection caused an anaphylactic reaction which in turn led to cardiac arrest."

He is survived by his wife, actress Judy Green.