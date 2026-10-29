Patrick Stewart Dead at 86

Patrick Stewart -- the veteran actor best known for his roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises -- is dead.

His social media account announced his death Thursday afternoon ... the post says Patrick died Wednesday in the care of his loving wife, Sunny, after a brief battle with Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Patrick's team says he was "held in the warm embrace of friends and family" and "surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter" when he died.

The post notes his decades of acting acclaim ... and his numerous charitable contributions over the years.

Patrick began his 6-decade acting career onstage as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Theater company in the late 1960s. In 1971, he made his Broadway debut in "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

After appearing in some smaller -- yet well-received -- movies and TV shows in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Sir Patrick's big break in the United States came when he was cast as Jean-Luc Picard -- captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise -- on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" for 176 episodes and 4 films.

In the early 2000s, Patrick took on the role of Professor Charles Xavier ... the leader of the "X-Men" -- playing opposite his character's nemesis, but his lifelong friend, Ian McKellen. He reprised the role recently for "Avengers: Doomsday" -- due out in December.

Patrick's other credits include ... "Dune," "Ted," "Chicken Little," "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "Family Guy," "American Dad," "Gnomeo & Juliet," and much more.

Patrick was a Grammy winner, a four-time Emmy nominee and a three-time Golden Globe nominee. He also won a pair of Olivier Awards for his work onstage. He released a memoir titled "Making It So" in 2023.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2020 Video: The Last Time We Saw Patrick Stewart TMZ.com

We last got the acting legend on camera back in 2020 ... when we asked him about America starting up a Space Force.

Patrick was 86.