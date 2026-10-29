Play video content Video: Khloe Kardashian Has Dating Rules About Plastic Surgery and Penis Size Hulu

Khloe Kardashian is laying down the law for her next boyfriend ... and if he's not cool with plastic surgery, he's not making the cut.

The reality star rattled off her dating demands during the latest episode of "The Kardashians" ... telling Kim Kardashian her future man needs to be successful, have good teeth, and absolutely cannot have a "micro penis."

"I'm no sugar mama," Khloe declared ... but that's not all ... Khloe said her next guy needs to be open to beauty treatments, or at least keep his mouth shut about hers.

And Kim summed it up perfectly ... "Must be okay with plastic surgery," to which Khloe replied, "Sure."

The sisters were making the checklist as part of an assignment from Khloe's therapist ... and she also wants someone who's supportive, family-oriented, and won't cheat or lie.