Khloé Kardashian’s BFF Khadijah: Ex Bobby McCray Agrees to Turn Over NFL Records After Support Ask

Reality star Khadijah Haqq’s estranged husband Bobby McCray agreed to turn over records related to his NFL income ... months after she claimed to be struggling to pay the bills ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, Bobby will sign a release that allows Khadijah the right to review all information about his NFL benefits, retirement, and pension plans.

Bobby played in the NFL from 2004 to 2010, reportedly earning over $11 million.

Per the agreement, Khadijah and Bobby will both produce records about money in their personal accounts and digital wallets, including Cash App.

Khloé’s BFF will also have to show Bobby records of her business expenses. The exchange of financial records comes after Khadijah claimed she was having issues paying her bills ... and had been asking friends for loans to make ends meet.

She said she earned around $25K per episode of the Khloé-produced reality show 'The Girls,' which aired on Hulu earlier this year. She said she earned a total of $150K for the project.