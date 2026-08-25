'The Girls' Star Khadijah Haqq Accuses Ex of Blocking Her Amid Divorce Battle

"The Girls" star Khadijah Haqq is slamming her estranged husband and ex-NFL star Bobby McCray as they continue to duke it out in divorce court ... and now she's claiming he blocked her phone.

TMZ obtained court docs, filed by Khadijah, in which she claims her text messages to Bobby are no longer being delivered ... leading her to believe he blocked her number.

Khadijah says the alleged blocking went down over the past 2 weeks.

She says she confirmed "he receives text messages from our daughter and a mutual friend" and insists it's important for them to stay in contact "specifically regarding the children so I can keep him apprised and notify him in case of an emergency related to any of our children."

The revelation was made in Khadijah's motion seeking a total of $7K a month in child and spousal support. She claimed she has been forced to borrow money from family and friends because he hasn't provided meaningful support since they split up over 3 years ago.

Khadijah said she spent most of the marriage as a stay-at-home mom but was recently paid $150K to film the new Hulu show with her BFF, Khloé Kardashian.