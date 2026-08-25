'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Issued Warning By Divorce Judge

Divorce Judge Says Put Up Or Shut Up!!!

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne is being put on notice by the court handling her divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi ... wrap up the case, or it gets thrown out.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a hearing was set for early next year, where Erika and Tom were ordered to appear in court and give a good reason for what's taking so long with the divorce.

The parties were warned to explain why the case has been stalled for years … and if it's not convincing, the case will be dismissed with no final judgment.

Erika and Tom split back in 2020 as the former lawyer's legal and financial issues began to mount.

Tom -- who was reportedly diagnosed with dementia and other health issues -- was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison in 2025 after being found guilty of scamming his former clients out of settlement funds.

Erika was dragged into some of the lawsuits but has denied knowing anything about her husband's business dealings.