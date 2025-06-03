Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Girardi, Former 'Real Housewives' Husband, Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, is heading to prison -- he was just sentenced in a Los Angeles court to seven years and three months in federal prison for embezzlement.

The sentence comes after he was found guilty of stealing $15 million from his clients over the years -- infamously including $3 million of settlement from relatives of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton in Los Angeles fined Girardi $35,000 and ordered him to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution.

His sentence comes after he was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in August 2024 by a federal jury.

This is a developing story ...

