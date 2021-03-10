Tom Girardi's Doctor Says He Has Alzheimer's

Doctor Says He Has Alzheimer's

Exclusive

A doctor in Tom Girardi's conservatorship case says he's suffering from Alzheimer's ... and his dementia impairs his ability to understand court hearings.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Tom's doctor says dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's is affecting Tom's memory, concentration, recall, recognition, communication, logic and understanding.

He's also dealing with emotional distress because of the dementia -- his doctor says Tom's feeling angry, anxious, fearful, panicked and helpless.

As we've reported ... 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne's estranged husband is already dealing with a bunch of legal issues, including a judge freezing certain assets, multiple lawsuits and a divorce.

A judge wants prosecutors to look into allegations Tom misappropriated at least $2 million in client money intended to compensate the families of victims of Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max crash.