Erika Jayne Might Have to Surrender $750K Diamond Earrings

'RHOBH's Erika Jayne might have to surrender $750k worth o' bling -- a bankruptcy trustee is coming for her diamond earrings, claiming Erika's estranged hubby bought 'em with stolen client money.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Tom Girardi bought the ultra-pricey and icy earrings back in 2007 from M&M Jewelers, using money that was in a client trust account at his old law firm Girardi & Keese.

We can't confirm these diamonds Erika was rocking back in 2019 are the ones in question, but they seem to fit the bill.

As for how they ended up in her ears ... the trustee in Girardi & Keese's bankruptcy case alleges Tom hid the transaction by describing the purpose of the check on G&K's Trust Account as a "cost" item paid to "M&M."

So, the trustee is now demanding Erika turn over the earrings to the bankruptcy estate.

As a matter of bankruptcy law, the trustee claims those high-priced diamonds are technically assets of the law firm's bankruptcy estate ... and the trustee can and should sell them to pay back creditors.