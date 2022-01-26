Erika Jayne Might Have to Surrender $750K Diamond Earrings
9:58 AM PT -- Erika just filed docs of her own saying she's totally innocent -- and had no idea where the money to buy the earrings came from 15 years ago. Out of good faith, Erika says she will give the earrings up to a third party to be held until a final order is made.
Erika's attorney, Evan C. Borges, tells TMZ, "Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now-estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband."
'RHOBH's Erika Jayne might have to surrender $750k worth o' bling -- a bankruptcy trustee is coming for her diamond earrings, claiming Erika's estranged hubby bought 'em with stolen client money.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Tom Girardi bought the ultra-pricey and icy earrings back in 2007 from M&M Jewelers, using money that was in a client trust account at his old law firm Girardi & Keese.
We can't confirm these diamonds Erika was rocking back in 2019 are the ones in question, but they seem to fit the bill.
As for how they ended up in her ears ... the trustee in Girardi & Keese's bankruptcy case alleges Tom hid the transaction by describing the purpose of the check on G&K's Trust Account as a "cost" item paid to "M&M."
So, the trustee is now demanding Erika turn over the earrings to the bankruptcy estate.
As a matter of bankruptcy law, the trustee claims those high-priced diamonds are technically assets of the law firm's bankruptcy estate ... and the trustee can and should sell them to pay back creditors.
The judge hasn't ruled yet, but Erika might wanna box up those babies, just in case.