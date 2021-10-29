Erika Jayne Shares Qualifications for the Perfect New Boyfriend

Play video content BACKGRID

Erika Jayne is very much in the market for a new beau, and she's breaking down the qualifications to become her match with some specifics on what makes her dream dude.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was grocery shopping with a friend Wednesday when she was asked about her dating qualifications. And, here's how she lists them ...

#1 Intelligence.

#2 He's gotta have some money.

#3 Looks don't matter TOO much.

Erika is 50, but says when it comes to age, it's not a make or break for a new partner -- but she does have a limit to how young she'll go -- you'll have to watch the clip to hear her answer.

As you know, Erika is in the middle of a rocky divorce with her estranged husband Tom Girardi and has been sued for allegedly hiding assets through a "sham divorce" with Tom, who's accused of stealing money intended for families of the victims in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash.