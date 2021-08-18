Erika Jayne Does Not Recognize 2 Lingerie Items in Estranged Husband's Auction

Erika Jayne's estranged husband's unloading a bunch of his stuff -- including some of her "collectibles" -- to pay off creditors, but 2 items on the auction block stand out because they're more scandalous ... and a mystery even to Erika!!!

Sources close to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tell TMZ ... among Tom Girardi's auction items are 2 separate pieces of lingerie that never belonged to her, and she has no idea what the deal is.

We're told the items in question -- a red "Agent Provocateur" set in size 3, and a medium black lace top -- are both smaller than what Erika wears.

Both items are brand new with the tags and the red lingerie comes with a receipt to Tom, but their inclusion among the auction items has the rumor mill spinning.

Basically, we're told people close to Erika are wondering if these items were intended for her, and if not ... exactly who WERE they meant for?

Tom's law firm -- which was sued for allegedly embezzling funds from families who lost loved ones in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia -- isn't just auctioning off the mystery lingerie, of course. The auction also features office supplies, artwork, memorabilia and a ton of other stuff to pay legal costs.

Play video content Bravo