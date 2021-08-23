Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband, Tom Girardi, Moves Into Senior Living Facility

Erika Jayne's elderly estranged husband, Tom Girardi, has moved out of his multi-million dollar mansion and into a senior living facility.

The 82-year-old -- who's currently going through a divorce from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star along with a lawsuit for allegedly embezzling funds from families of plane crash victims -- was spotted by Daily Mail entering the Burbank nursing home Sunday.

Girardi -- who up until recently lived in an incredible $13 million mansion in Pasadena -- has been forced to give up his luxurious lifestyle due to his embezzlement scandal, his law firm filing for bankruptcy ... and health issues.

Safe to say it's not been a very good year for Tom, who once had an estimated net worth of more than $260 million. Along with the divorce, he's been disbarred, forced to auction off a lot of stuff from his law offices to cover legal costs ... and has been spotted out in public looking worse for wear.

Earlier this year ... he filed legal docs claiming he's been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's, as he had his assets frozen as he's potentially been facing federal charges for months.