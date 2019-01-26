'Real Housewives' Roll in to Andy Cohen's Baby Shower

Andy Cohen Baby Shower Brings Bravo Power ... So Many Housewives!!!

Andy Cohen's path to daddyhood wouldn't be complete without a party with the 'Real Housewives' ... and his famous gal pals didn't disappoint.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host is close to becoming a first-time father and celebrated with several fellow Bravo stars at his baby shower Saturday at The Palms Restaurant in Beverly Hills ... hosted by the 'Housewives.'

We got several of them arriving in style, including Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, LeeAnne Locken, Karen Huger, Stephanie Hollman, Teddi Mellencamp, Jennifer Aydin, Denise Richards, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Candiace Dillard, Sonja Morgan and Danielle Staub.

Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne were also on hand, and all in all ... 'RHONY,' 'RHOBH,' 'RHOC,' 'RHOP,' 'RHOA,' 'RHOD,' 'RHOM' and 'RHONJ' were represented.

As you may know, Andy announced just before the holidays he's expecting a baby boy via surrogate in 6 weeks. Judging by the turnout at his shower ... the kid's going to have a huge stockpile of great gifts to play with.