Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Using Loans From Friends To Pay Bills Amid Divorce

Khloe Kardashian's close friend Khadijah Haqq claims she is struggling to make ends meet amid her bitter divorce from her ex, Bobby McCray, and she's relying on her friends for financial help.

TMZ obtained the declaration Khadijah filed as she asks the court to award her child and spousal support. The reality star revealed she was paid $25K per episode for the Hulu reality show "The Girls" for a total of $150K, which was produced by Khloe.

In her filing, Khadijah claims she lived a good life while married to the former NFL player and never worried about bills. She said they often went on family vacations, ate out at restaurants, did not use credit cards, and rented luxury homes.

Khadijah said she didn't work a ton during the marriage because she was taking care of the kids. She said her ex is rarely in California, and he does not have a set schedule to see the kids.

Khloe's pal said she is now no longer chill about money … and is stressed about bills and is using credit cards to pay bills. She said she had to borrow money from family and friends to make sure some of their kids stay in private school and can keep participating in their extracurricular activities.

In her motion, Khadijah claims her ex pulls in over $18K in disability and NFL retirement payments. She said she was the one who cared for him after he injured himself while playing.

She asked the court to award her $5K a month in child support and another $2K a month in spousal support … along with $100K for her legal fees.