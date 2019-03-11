Khloe Kardashian Rocks a Fishnet Outfit for Malika's Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Quite a Catch for Malika's Bday ... In See-Through Fishnet Suit

Khloe Kardashian might be looking past her Tristan Thompson drama ... but everyone else is looking directly at her rocking a very sheer outfit for her BFF's party.

Khloe was on the prowl Sunday night in Las Vegas, where she was celebrating 2 birthdays -- for her best GF, Malika Haqq, and her twin, Khadijah Haqq McCray. They're well into their dirty 30s at age 36 -- meanwhile, Khloe's a couple years younger at 34.

Either way, it looks like Khloe's ready to embrace single life again -- her wardrobe definitely is. Y'know what they say about fish in the sea, and nothing catches 'em like a see-through fishnet suit.

We haven't seen her with Tristan since his latest cheating scandal -- and there's no reason to think we will anytime soon. As you know, Khloe let Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods, off the hook and laid blame on Tristan.

He seems to be moving on, based on the company he's been keeping -- so, Khloe should too.

Get it, girl!